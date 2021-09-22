Vikings' Cook shows toughness after physical game in Arizona

The Minnesota Vikings are used to star running back Dalvin Cook fighting through injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are used to star running back Dalvin Cook fighting through injuries.

Cook, the team's offensive focal point, demonstrated his toughness again in another physically punishing effort on Sunday at Arizona.

Cook left the field twice because of separate injuries, but finished with 131 yards on 22 carries in the 34-33 loss.

Cook and the Vikings host Seattle on Sunday. Cook didn't practice on Wednesday.

He has left games against the Seahawks because of injuries each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, the Hawks held Cook to 65 yards on 17 carries. In 2019, he only gained 29 yards on 9 carries in Seattle.