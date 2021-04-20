x
VICIS has top 3 helmets in survey including lineman model

VICIS has the top 3 performing helmets in the NFL/NFLPA's seventh annual study, with a position-specific helmet tested for the first time and ranking second overall.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, a VICIS Zero1 helmet is displayed in New York. The NFL for the first time is prohibiting certain helmets from being worn by players. In notifying the 32 teams Monday, April 16, 2018, the league has sought to have players stop using 10 helmet varieties. Laboratory testing showed that the VICIS Zero 1 models of 2017 and 2018 rate best for player safety. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

VICIS has the top three performing helmets in the NFL/NFLPA's seventh annual study, with a position-specific helmet tested for the first time and ranking second overall.

The VICIS ZERO2-R TRENCH, designed specifically for linemen, came in behind only the VICIS2-R MATRIX in the survey conducted by engineers who assessed in measured laboratory testing the performance of all helmets worn by NFL players in reducing head impact severity. 

The results released Tuesday are displayed on a poster shared with NFL players and team medical, training, coaching and equipment staffs.

VICIS is based in Seattle.