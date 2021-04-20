VICIS has top 3 helmets in survey including lineman model

VICIS has the top 3 performing helmets in the NFL/NFLPA's seventh annual study, with a position-specific helmet tested for the first time and ranking second overall.

The VICIS ZERO2-R TRENCH, designed specifically for linemen, came in behind only the VICIS2-R MATRIX in the survey conducted by engineers who assessed in measured laboratory testing the performance of all helmets worn by NFL players in reducing head impact severity.

The results released Tuesday are displayed on a poster shared with NFL players and team medical, training, coaching and equipment staffs.