x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

nfl

Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts following running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. 

Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP. 

He will help the defending AFC East champions move on from the departure of three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay this offseason. 