Silvi Says: Over-officiating quarterbacks leading NFL down slippery slope

SEATTLE — With the constant evolution of the NFL, we’re seeing changes in how officials are calling the game and penalizing players.

There has been a lot of attention and commitment to the players' health and safety. That's a good thing. It’s been long overdue, and the NFL is making progress in that area. The changes to the always-meaningless Pro Bowl offer proof of that progress.

The injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a grim reminder of the rules needed to protect players. It wasn’t that Cincinnati's Josh Tupou put a dirty hit on Tua. It's that Tua, by most accounts, should not have been playing in that game after suffering from concussion-like symptoms in his previous game just four days earlier.

Defensive players have learned or are learning how to tackle a quarterback without using punishing, illegal hits.

That part of the game has changed for the better. 300-pound linemen can no longer launch into a quarterback and use the QB to cushion their fall while suffering a crushing blow.

But in recent weeks, officials have made a mockery of the roughing the passer penalty.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was the latest victim. He got called for roughing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Sunday, and that ridiculous penalty drew the ire of football fans everywhere. Short of swaddling Brady in a blanket and laying him down in the grass, I’m not sure the quarterback could have had a softer landing. He's 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and Jarrett actually let him land on him before Brady made any contact with the ground. Talk about cushioning the blow.

That penalty was just the latest in a series of questionable, and some would say horrible calls in NFL games.

Yes, the NFL is on heightened alert when it comes to concussions, but the league has to find a middle ground. At this rate, the 45-year-old Brady could get paychecks from the Bucs until it’s time to get social security checks from the government. I mean, why stop playing if no one is ever allowed to hit you?

The NFL has talked for years about protecting the shield. Protecting the integrity of the game. Well, an integral part of the NFL game is letting all players compete on a level playing field.

The ticky-tack penalties in the game are leading the NFL down a slippery slope.

Let them play.

The NFL is the most powerful league on the planet, yet it has created its own kryptonite. It's being weakened by over-governing on the playing field which is hindering the true spirit of competition.

Fans are watching big plays during games, but they're forced to hold off celebrating until they make a quick scan of the field for a flag. That's what it comes down to.

"Great play. Oh wait, there's a flag."

Again.

It's getting to the point where even if the players don't make a play, they look for a flag to bail them out.

Sometimes you don't make the catch. Sometimes you get sacked before you can get off a pass. And sometimes you get caught holding a receiver to slow him down from making a big play.

That's competition.

The NFL can't lose sight of that.

Let the players compete. It's football. It's a violent sport. Players know they risk injury every time the ball is snapped.

But the over-penalizing of players is more and more often affecting the outcome of games.