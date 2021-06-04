See ya Sam: Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

It ends a stint in New York for Darnold that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.

And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they're moving on to another young signal-caller who might deliver the team back to respectability.