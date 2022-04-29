WSU offensive lineman Abe Lucas drafted by the Seattle Seahawks

Lucas' stock had skyrocketed over the last few weeks with teams.

LAS VEGAS — WSU offensive lineman Abe Lucas has been drafted 72nd overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was picked in the third round.

Lucas is an Everett native and attended Archbishop Murphy High School.

For Lucas it was a question of when, not if, he would get drafted by an NFL team.

Recent reports indicated that he had worked his way into a second or third round pick and that he visited 12 NFL teams before the drafts. Teams are only allowed to fly in 30 prospects before the event.

Lucas did not allow a sack all season in his 477 pass blocking snaps for the Cougs last year. Naturally, he was also named a first-team All-Pac-12 player for his efforts. He was a second-team selection the previous three seasons. Lucas was rated the Pac-12’s best pass-blocking offensive lineman and the third-best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the country this past season.

"I don't have Twitter or anything like that, so I don't see it very often,” said Lucas at WSU’s pro day about projections of him getting picked in the early rounds. “I more hear it from my agent and stuff, who's like, 'Hey, you're projected here, but you're going to put yourself up here if you do well here.' So, I mean, at the end of the day, just kind of come out and perform as best you can and just keep it moving," said Lucas.