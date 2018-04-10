Linebacker K.J. Wright will miss yet another week, ruled out for Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams as he continues to recover from knee surgery. Austin Calitro will get his shot for the Seattle Seahawks in the Week 5 matchup.

Now in his second season, Calitro spent most of his first year on the Browns practice squad before he signed with Seattle this offseason. He’s appeared in all four games for the Seahawks this year and got his first NFL start against Chicago.

“This is a crucial opportunity for us as it was when he had to play for Bobby (Wagner),” Carroll told reporters Wednesday. “But we have good background with him, he has played good football so we feel fortunate that he knows the spot and is well-versed.

“This is one of those opportunities that a guy gets and I’m hoping that he’ll go a great job with it.”

Through the first quarter of the season, Calitro has logged 12 solo tackles, three assists and a pass defensed.

“Again, he’s already done well, so we expect him to do fine,” Carroll said.

Rookie Shaquem Griffin, who had gotten the start at the beginning of the season, and Maurice Alexander – just re-signed by Seattle Wednesday morning – are also available to fill in on Sunday.

© 2018 KING