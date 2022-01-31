x
Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Wisconsin's new offensive coordinator is coming from the pro ranks. Bobby Engram has spent eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
Seattle Seahawks' Bobby Engram motions to the crowd before the first round NFL playoff game against the Washington Redskins Saturday, Jan. 5, 2008, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's new offensive coordinator is coming from the pro ranks. Bobby Engram has spent eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first as a wide receivers coach and most recently as a tight ends coach.

He's also familiar to Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, because Engram was Chryst's wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in the 2012-13 season. 

Engram has a son, Dean Engram, who will play wide receiver for Wisconsin in the upcoming season. 

Chryst essentially handled the offensive coordinator role this past season.

Engram played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2001-08 and is a member of the Hawks 35th anniversary team.

