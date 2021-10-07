x
Wilson's injury leaves Seahawks in limbo after loss to Rams

Of all the attributes that have made Russell Wilson one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for several years, his durability has ranked near the high on the list.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds a sponge near his taped injured finger during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Wilson left the game after the injury and the Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Of all the attributes that have made Russell Wilson one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for several years, his durability has ranked near the high on the list.

He has never missed a start, and only rarely not taken a snap. 

That streak of always being under center for the Seahawks could be at risk depending on the severity of a finger injury suffered in a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Seattle coach Pete Carroll called the injury to the middle finger on Wilson's throwing hand a "badly sprained finger." 

It was injured enough that Wilson couldn't grip the ball the way he needed to throw.

