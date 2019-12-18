SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks players Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner have been selected to start in the NFL 2020 Pro Bowl.

Wilson and Wagner were the two Seahawks picked for the NFC roster.

This is Wagner’s sixth consecutive Pro-Bowl selection, while it is Wilson’s seventh in an eight-year career.

Wilson already has the most touchdown passes in team history. He needs 103 more yards to surpass Matt Hasselbeck as the team’s all-time leading passer with 29,435 yards.

Wagner ranks second in the NFL with 139 tackles, and posted his eighth 100-tackle season in as many years in the league.

In addition to Wilson and Wagner, the Seahawks also had seven players named as alternates to the Pro Bowl: left tackle Duane Brown, running back Chris Carson, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, guard Mike Iupati and receiver Tyler Lockett.

If the Seahawks go to the Super Bowl, Wilson and Wagner will not be available for the playoff game.

The Pro Bowl will be played at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

