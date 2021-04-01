Wilson, Lockett help Seahawks rally for 26-23 win over 49ers

The Seahawks earned the No. 3 spot in the NFC and will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers to end the season on a four-game winning streak.

.@Budda03 fights his way to the end zone for a touchdown! 😤



Watch #SEAvsSF on FOX. pic.twitter.com/Xb3yn2Pb27 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2021

Seattle's playoff seeding didn't change because Green Bay and New Orleans both won.

The Seahawks earned the No. 3 spot in the NFC and will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Seattle appeared in serious trouble early in the fourth quarter when it trailed 16-6. But Wilson hit Lockett on touchdowns of 6 and 4 yards to help Seattle push ahead.

The Seahawks set a couple of franchise records in the game. Seattle broke the team's record for points in a season with 459 points. The previous record was held by the 2005 team with 452 points.

Another franchise record for the books!



With 26 points scored today, we've broken the franchise record for most points in a single season. pic.twitter.com/14PTFVVyDs — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2021

Tyler Lockett ended the game with 100 receptions on the season. He breaks Bobby Engram and Doug Baldwin previously held the record of 94. Engram set originally in 2007 and Baldwin tied it in 2016.

Touchdown Tyler Lockett!! On his 100th reception too.



Drag route from opposite sideline. Perfect placement by Russell Wilson. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/b8BVnyEYx8 — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) January 4, 2021

DK Metcalf broke Steve Largent's team record for receiving yards in a season. Largent's mark of 1,287 was set in 1987. Metcalf sets the new record with 1,303.