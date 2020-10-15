Wilson earns top rating in Madden

Madden NFL 21 just raised Russell Wilson's game. The popular video game lists Wilson's overall rating as a 99, currently the highest you can achieve in the game.
EA Sports produces the game. At the beginning of the year, Wilson started with a 97. He recently moved up to 98 before reaching the top spot.
Teammate DK Metcalf surprised Wilson at his home with the news, a trophy, and a diamond pendant with the number 99 on it.
This is the first time for Wilson has been rated so high.
Wilson joins a rare Seahawks fraternity. Only three other Seattle players have made the 99 Club. Walter Jones achieved it in Madden 2007. Sherman made it in Madden 2015. He was also on the cover of Madden that year. Bobby Wagner made this elite group just last season.
Shaun Alexander was the first Seahawk to grace the cover. He was on the front of the game for Madden 2007, the same year Big Walt hit 99. But oddly enough, the former NFL MVP never achieved a 99 rating that season or any other season.