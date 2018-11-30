The Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers this week, and there is no question that the biggest storyline of the matchup is the return of cornerback Richard Sherman to Seattle. After building a remarkable career in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks parted ways with Sherman this spring after seven seasons.

The divorce wasn’t exactly amicable. During the offseason, Sherman criticized his former team, repeatedly saying they had “lost their way.” ESPN reported that Sherman was still unable to reconcile Seattle’s infamous Super Bowl XLIX defeat.

Despite Sherman’s less-than-harmonious exit, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has nothing but positive comments to say about his former star corner.

On Wednesday, Carroll took to the podium and fielded several questions regarding Sherman’s return, including how he thinks Sherman will be received. Carroll believes the 12s will respond very positively toward the Seattle icon.

“They’ll be great. I mean, I think he’s loved around here for all the great stuff that he did,” Carroll said. “I don’t know that it’s going to be noticeable what the reception is like. If it’s noticeable, then it’s pretty significant. He did a lot of great stuff here. I don’t think our fans think any differently than I do about that.”

While Sherman may not have had a fairy-tale ending in Seattle, it will be hard for Seahawks fans to completely cast aside a player so dearly loved. During his seven years in the Emerald City, it is hard to argue there was a bigger sports figure. Sherman arguably resided among the likes of Steve Largent and Ken Griffey Jr.

After all, many consider Sherman’s tip in the 2013 NFC championship game to be the single greatest play in Seattle sports history.

“I think that moment was the best on-the-field moment,” Carroll said. “Other than that, we had so many times when we were sharing things and getting through stuff and understanding what was the next step. Listening to him kind of plan out and plot out how he was going to deal with what’s going on in the world and all that. Those are great times, so I don’t know if there’s any one of those.

“I think that moment when he tipped the ball was about as special as it gets.”

For the most part, the 12s have treated former players who return to Seattle with the respect they deserve. After Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII victory, wide receiver Golden Tate left for Detroit. After a Monday night game in Seattle two years later, Tate received a standing ovation from the fans as he left the field.

Sherman may have upset some followers with his recent comments and the decision to join a division rival, but it is hard to envision he won’t receive a similar response from the city that loved him so dearly.

