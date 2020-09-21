White inactive for Patriots following death of father

New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.

SEATTLE (AP) — New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.

NBC reported just before kickoff that White's father had been killed in a car accident in Broward County, Florida and that his mother was in serious condition.

Sending all our love to James White and his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b8FQyZXdFP — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Miami-Dade Police also tweeted about Tyrone White's death.