White inactive for Patriots following death of father

New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.
Credit: AP
New England Patriots running back James White stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SEATTLE (AP) — New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida. 

NBC reported just before kickoff that White's father had been killed in a car accident in Broward County, Florida and that his mother was in serious condition. 

Miami-Dade Police also tweeted about Tyrone White's death. 

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sent condolences to James White prior to kickoff. Wilson and White were teammates at Wisconsin.