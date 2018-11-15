The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Green Bay Packers for Thursday Night Football in relatively good shape, with the trio of Bradley McDougald, D.J. Fluker and Chris Carson all expected to suit up.

However, it appears they will be without linebacker K.J. Wright, who is listed as doubtful. Wright told NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero there is a slim chance he plays.

Wright has only played in three of Seattle’s nine games this season, as knee issues have hampered him since the preseason.

Without Wright, the team has used a variety of different WILL linebackers – including rookie Shaquem Griffin and free agent additions Austin Calitro and Mychal Kendricks. Griffin and Calitro are available, but both have struggled to handle that role. Kendricks could, but he is currently serving an eight-game suspensionfollowing a guilty plea for insider trading.

Seattle’s other option is to stay in their nickel package, which puts four down lineman, two linebackers and five defensive backs on the field. This is a package they have been rolling out quite a bit lately, usually putting Justin Coleman or Tedric Thompson on the field.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The nickel package includes Barkevious Mingo alongside Bobby Wagner as Seattle’s linebacker duo. Coach Pete Carroll has been very impressed with the play of Mingo so far this season and is more than content using him anywhere he can on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s done a lot for us,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “He has done a really good job of spreading his availability across the board. He’s a great (special) teams player, he’s our leading producer in special teams, and he’s in all aspects of it – he’s been a rusher, he’s been an outside guy playing SAM linebacker, he’s played the WILL backer spot for us, nickel, done some specialty things in rushes as well.”

Seattle will have their work cut out for them against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Thursday, especially without Wright. A win will put them back at .500, with a 5-5 record.

Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m.

© 2018 KING