Week 9 Seahawks vs. Bills: Don't freak out yet, fans!

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks travelled to Upstate New York and had a shoot-out with the Buffalo Bills and left with their second loss of the season. While trying to make some big plays Russ had to take some chances down the field that led to multiple turnovers. This was by far their worst game of the year. With that being said - they faced a very tough opponent, were on the road, played in the morning, and in the end - it was a close game!