The Seattle Seahawks inched closer to a Wild Card spot with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Doug Baldwin, who was listed as questionable to play Week 12, was active on game day and actually participated in 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps – the most of any wide receiver.

Baldwin had missed practice with a groin injury and was expected to be somewhat limited in Carolina.

“We took it right up to the nub,” coach Pete Carroll said after the victory. “Just a stellar performance by him just to be out there. He’s just such a warrior. He was not going to miss the game. I’m so proud of him. He’s just the epitome of what you are looking for in a competitor.”

D.J. Fluker, who was finally a full participant in practice Friday, remained on the field 100 percent of the time against the Panthers. Tight end Ed Dickson also saw significant playtime at 44 snaps.

Here’s a look at the playtime percentages and snap counts for both the Seahawks and the Panthers.

Robertson, Kipp

The Seahawks finally have a short home stretch, starting with the 49ers Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.

