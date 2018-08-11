The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for one of the toughest matchups of their schedule this Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the NFC West-leading Rams.

Relatively healthy following the early bye week, Seattle has seen a number of new injuries over the last few weeks.

Running back Chris Carson, safety Bradley McDougald and guard D.J. Fluker, who all left the Week 9 contest against the Chargers early, did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe also sat out Wednesday’s session and might be out for some time.

“Neiko pulled his groin in practice a couple of weeks ago and he’s still working his way back,” Carroll explained. “A lot of times guys will just get a tweak, he actually pulled it so it’s been a couple weeks already, he may have a couple more weeks before he gets back.”

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin was listed as not participating on the practice report, but is likely taking a veteran rest day.

Here’s a look at the compete Wednesday practice reports for the Seahawks and the Rams, although Los Angeles held a walkthrough and the participation statuses are estimated.

