The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings in the next round of the playoffs. Watch KING 5 for Saturday's NFL action, starting with NBC's pre-game coverage at noon.

Kick-off for the 49ers and Vikings is at 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

The outcome of this game will have plenty of implications for the Seahawks if they come away with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

When the Vikings beat the Saints on Jan. 5, they may have also gifted the Seahawks a chance to host the NFC championship game.

If the Vikings can pull off another upset and defeat the 49ers, and the Seahawks defeat the Packers, the Hawks would be spared from having to travel.

In that case, the Seahawks would host the Vikings at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 19.

If the Seahawks and 49ers win this weekend, the Hawks will travel to California for the NFC Championship game.

