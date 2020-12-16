x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Washington QB uncertainty: Haskins practices, not Alex Smith

Alex Smith's right calf injury has kept him out of practice for Washington. Dwayne Haskins took snaps with the first-time offense instead on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) walks to the field for the start of the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins replaced Smith for the start of the second half. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Smith's right calf injury has kept him out of practice for Washington. Dwayne Haskins took snaps with the first-time offense instead on Wednesday.

Coach Ron Rivera says he would be OK with waiting until just before the team's next game before deciding who to start at quarterback. 

Haskins began the season as Washington's starting QB, but he was benched after four games and three consecutive losses. 

He initially was replaced by Kyle Allen, who then got injured, allowing Smith to take over and start for the first time in two years. 

Washington hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.