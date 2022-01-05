x
Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

Bobby Wagner says he's going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks' regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless it may be for the Hawks.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks off the field with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and free safety Quandre Diggs (6) after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit's first play from scrimmage in the game, which the Seahawks won, 51-29. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner says he's going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks' regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle.

Wagner suffered a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass during the Seahawks' last game. 

Wagner has every reason to take this Sunday off considering he's already posted one of his best statistical seasons with a career-high 170 tackles. 

But he says it's important to try to finish what he started.

