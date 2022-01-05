Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

Bobby Wagner says he's going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks' regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless it may be for the Hawks.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner says he's going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks' regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle.

Wagner suffered a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass during the Seahawks' last game.

Wagner has every reason to take this Sunday off considering he's already posted one of his best statistical seasons with a career-high 170 tackles.