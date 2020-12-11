Undrafted Rams CB Darious Williams earns job opposite Ramsey

Darious Williams' road to a prominent job in the NFL was unusually long and quite winding. The confident cornerback says he had no doubt where it would end.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Darious Williams' road to a prominent job in the NFL was unusually long and quite winding. The confident cornerback says he had no doubt where it would end.

The Los Angeles Rams are also grateful they saw it.

They've found underappreciated talent in an undrafted third-year pro who bounced around college football and then got waived by Baltimore as a rookie.

Ever since he landed with the Rams two years ago, Williams has relentlessly played his way into a career.