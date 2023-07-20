Tyler Lockett reveals thoughts on Seahawks' schedule, career accolades

Tyler Lockett has been one of the NFL's most consistent wide receivers over his nine years in the league.

RENTON, Wash. — Tyler Lockett received a lot of attention over the offseason for his work as an up-and-coming realtor in the greater Seattle area.

He says when his NFL playing days are over, he wants to hit the ground running in his new career.

For now, it's more about the air than the ground for the 30-year-old Seahawk. Lockett remains one of the most underrated receivers as he enters his ninth NFL season.

He's one of the longest-tenured Seahawks on the roster and as a veteran, he knows when to block out the noise of the critics and when to let some of it in.

"It's kind of in the middle," said Lockett. "You want to hear what people are saying. You listen to their predictions because sometimes you get motivated by the things people say."

Lockett paid particular attention when the NFL released the Seahawks' schedule. His biggest takeaway was a stretch around Thanksgiving when the Hawks play three games in 12 days.

"The biggest thing for us is we get that early bye week," said Lockett. As we get closer and closer to the end of the season and the playoffs, you have to be able to take care of your body. It's going to be those games that are going to be super crucial. We want to make sure we're putting ourselves in the best situations rather than these games in these 12 days are must wins."

Lockett has accomplished some notable team records over the years, but it was a rookie mark he now shares with only the legendary Gale Sayers that he will cherish down the road.

Lockett joined Sayers as the only NFL rookies ever to have five touchdown receptions, one kickoff return for a touchdown and one punt return for a touchdown in their debut season.

"When I just think about all the accolades, I think it's something that's really cool, but it won't be something that hits me until I end up retiring and finish playing," said Lockett. "I can look back and see everything from college and the NFL. But as of right now, it's just on to the next day."