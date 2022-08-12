Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9

Turf's job title was "wildlife manager and irrigation specialist."

RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer.

A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."

Turf's owner, one of the ground crew members at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, brought the lab to the facility during the 2013 season.