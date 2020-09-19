Top-flight Seahawks await Cam Newton, Patriots in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks have had a nasty habit of starting slowly.
If their debut at Atlanta last weekend is any indication, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have the motors revving from the jump.
Few teams were more impressive than Seattle as the NFL season began.
Baltimore, Kansas City and Green Bay — all 2019 powerhouses — belong in the same conversation, yet those clubs didn't suffer from the malaise that often forced the Seahawks to play from behind.
If Seattle has put such issues behind it, then Cam Newton and the New England Patriots have quite the challenge in a second straight delicious Sunday night matchup.