Top-flight Seahawks await Cam Newton, Patriots in Week 2

The Seahawks have had a nasty habit of starting slowly. If their debut at Atlanta last weekend is any indication, the Hawks have the motors revving from the jump.

If their debut at Atlanta last weekend is any indication, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have the motors revving from the jump.

.@DangeRussWilson has never gotten a single MVP vote in his career 🤯 @brgridiron



Made an MVP statement Week 1:

◽️ 31/35

◽️ 322 yards

◽️ 4 touchdowns

◽️ Seahawks' leading rusher

◽️ W pic.twitter.com/ySGUT0zmb5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020

Few teams were more impressive than Seattle as the NFL season began.

Baltimore, Kansas City and Green Bay — all 2019 powerhouses — belong in the same conversation, yet those clubs didn't suffer from the malaise that often forced the Seahawks to play from behind.