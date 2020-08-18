Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee.

Flores coached the Seahawks from 1992-1994. The Hawks went 12-34 in those three seasons.

BREAKING: Former @Raiders Coach Tom Flores has been selected as a finalist for the Class of 2021. #PFHOF21



More: https://t.co/6mdxwqfj8O pic.twitter.com/AeIl1xdd2s — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 18, 2020

Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall's selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl.