Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1984, file photo, coach Tom Flores gestures to members of the Los Angeles Raiders as they carry him off the field after their 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa, Fla. Flores has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. (AP Photo/File)

Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee. 

Flores coached the Seahawks from 1992-1994.  The Hawks went 12-34 in those three seasons.

Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall's selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl. 

To be elected, each must receive 80% of the 48-member votes.  