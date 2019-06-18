Fan can attend Seahawks Training Camp between July 25 and August 15. Eleven practices will be held at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton.

This year, an additional practice will be held at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell on Saturday, August 3 at 1:30 p.m. This session will include performances by the drumline Blue Thunder and revamped squad of Seahawks Dancers.

Tickets for training camp will be available online starting Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Click here for registration information. Fans age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets to VMAC and Pop Keeney involve a $10 event and transportation fee. The NFL's clear bag policy applies to training camp. Outside food and sealed beverages are allowed, but must fit in the clear bag.

