Thursday’s practice featured six Seattle Seahawks participating in a limited fashion.

One of them, running back Chris Carson, was out Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury. His return coincides with Pete Carroll and the team’s expectation he will be healthy for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, safety Bradley McDougald and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen also joined guards Ethan Pocic and D.J. Fluker on the limited participation list. So far there has not been any indication that any of them won’t be able to go on Sunday.

More than likely, they are just taking some veteran rest – with the exception of Pocic, who is still recovering from a knee injury. While he is expected to play, he appears to have lost his starting job to J.R. Sweezy.

Rasheem Green, Frank Clark and K.J. Wright all remained out of practice. Clark is battling an illness, although there has been no indication he will not be able to play on Sunday. Green and Wright are both expected to be out once again.

Below are the complete Thursday’s practice reports for both the Seahawks and the Rams. The final injury report of the week will be released on Friday.

