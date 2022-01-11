Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals

The Seahawks won both of their matchups with Arizona in 2022, including a convincing 31-21 win Sunday on the road.

GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium.

Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.

Ultimately, it was the Seahawks who emerged with a 31-21 victory, managing to maintain their status as the leaders in the NFC West standings.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

All about the punch out

In an almost identical play to the one Coby Bryant made against Murray in Week 6, it was Ryan Neal who chased down the Cardinals' quarterback and punched the ball out.

Josh Jones came up with the recovery, and it was Seattle's NFL-leading 16th forced fumble of the season. The San Francisco 49ers led the league with 22 forced in 2021, and the Seahawks nearly have equaled that mark in just nine games this year.

Kenneth Walker's impressive run continues

The rookie running back looks like the future at the position for the Seahawks, as he amassed another 80 yards and a touchdown in the win in Arizona. Walker punctuated a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter with a one-yard TD, his sixth of the season, and fourth straight game with a score.

After Rashaad Penny was knocked out for the season by injury, Walker has stepped in and unquestionably been the No. 1 in the Seahawks' backfield. His slow start to the year after a camp injury likely will keep him from any Rookie of the Year consideration, but Walker looks like he could be the next in a line of talented running backs in Seattle.

Noah Fant's breakout game

The other offensive piece included in the trade haul the Seahawks got for Russell Wilson, Fant has had a quiet season at tight end as Geno Smith has seemed to favor returners Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.

However, Fant had his season-high in receiving yards (96), including a 51-yard catch-and-run on a short throw from Smith, helping the Seahawks ice the game after a late Arizona touchdown cut the lead to single digits.