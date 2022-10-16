Three observations as Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9 in Week 6

The Seahawks improved to 3-3, but there were plenty of mistakes on both sides in what ended up being a low-scoring game.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks hosted a division clash on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, welcoming in Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

After consecutive weeks chock full of points on the scoreboard for Seattle, Week 6 saw a matchup with very few from either the Seahawks or Cardinals.

Here are four takeaways as the Seahawks improved to 3-3 and took down their NFC West foe

Pass rush returns

Seattle had one of the lowest sack totals among NFL teams through five weeks (8) but managed to bring Murray down behind the line of scrimmage three times in just the first half of Sunday's game.

After allowing no less than 27 points in each of the previous four games, the Seahawks also held Arizona to just nine points, and no offensive touchdowns.

A rejuvenated pass rush could go a long way toward improving this Seahawks' defense, and perhaps Sunday's performance will serve as a rallying cry going forward.

Coby Bryant keeps forcing fumbles

The Seahawks appear to have found a pair of steals in the secondary from the 2022 NFL Draft. Coby Bryant (fourth-round pick) and Tariq Woolen (fifth-round pick) combined to generate another takeaway for the Seattle defense, Bryant's fourth forced fumble in just six games.

Punch it out and pick it up.



📺 #AZvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/Ru1vzsPSGB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 16, 2022

Woolen now has had a takeaway in each of the last five games for the Seahawks. Woolen even added an interception late in the fourth quarter to put Arizona's comeback bid to bed.

The future is bright for this group of young Seattle cornerbacks.

Another special teams mistake

It's not hard to figure out which of the three phases of the game has been the weakness of the Seahawks so far this season. The offense has been a pleasant surprise, and the defense put up a much better effort than it had in a month on Sunday.