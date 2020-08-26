Talented tandem of Olsen and Dissly at tight end for Seattle

Greg Olsen decided in the offseason to stay on the field and not move to the press box quite yet, hoping to prove he can still be one of the the top TE's in the NFL.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Greg Olsen decided in the offseason to stay on the field and not move to the press box quite yet, hoping to prove, even at 35 years old, he can still be one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

But he'll be part of a deep group of tight ends with the Seahawks that also includes the return of Will Dissly after his previous two seasons were cut short by major injuries.

Olsen spent the past nine seasons in Carolina before signing with the Seahawks.