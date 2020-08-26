Talented tandem of Olsen and Dissly at tight end for Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Greg Olsen decided in the offseason to stay on the field and not move to the press box quite yet, hoping to prove, even at 35 years old, he can still be one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.
But he'll be part of a deep group of tight ends with the Seahawks that also includes the return of Will Dissly after his previous two seasons were cut short by major injuries.
Olsen spent the past nine seasons in Carolina before signing with the Seahawks.
He'll be joined by Dissly, who is coming back after having his rookie season in 2018 cut short by a knee injury and his 2019 season end early due to a torn Achilles tendon.