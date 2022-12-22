Pete Carroll: Taking on the Chiefs in frigid temps will make Seahawks more focused, determined

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.

SEATTLE — When the Seahawks take the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Saturday, the forecast is for temperatures to barely break double digits, with a wind chill near zero.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll may have to draw on his experience from a few years back in Minneapolis. It was Jan. 10, 2016, when the Seahawks played the Vikings in the third coldest NFL game on record. It was 6-below at kickoff. Carroll remembered it well when he talked to King 5 during Seahawks Central.

"It was really cold. It was really legitimately cold where you could really feel it just walking out in pregame," said Carroll. "The guys could sense it and we just had to put it in the right place, put it behind us and go play ball. That was a stark experience of the elements.

"I'm glad we did it, just like I'm glad we're doing this one. It's good for us. It'll make us more aware and make us focused and more determined to do the job we're here to do. The cool thing about that one was winning right at the end."

Winning this matchup with the Chiefs will be a tall order. The Chiefs lead the NFL in most offensive categories, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wide arsenal of weapons, including Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelcie.

"Kelcie has had a million targets and his numbers are over the moon and the quarterback loves him for all the right reasons," Carroll said. "They're a great combo, so it's going to be really challenging. We have to bump him around, try different coverages. We have to do everything, and they'll still make their completions. That's how determined they are in their style and their schemes. We'll try to keep the fire down, though."

The less the Chiefs' offense is on the field Saturday, the better. It'll be largely up to the Seahawks' offense to minimize the Chiefs' offensive opportunities, which means quarterback Geno Smith will have to continue his strong season that earned him his first Pro Bowl selection. He's one of four Seahawks, including who were named to the Pro Bowl. Smith joins safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Tariq Woolen and kicker Jason Myers.

"The stories are great. Geno's story is historical," said Carroll. "I'm just thrilled at his ascent. And on the other side of it, who would have thought Tariq would be in this situation? He showed signs early on. He was matching up with DK, he was matching up with Marquise and Tyler. We were trying to figure out if he was for real and sure enough, he got better and better. He's just getting started. He's going to have a fantastic career.

"The heart warmer to me is Quandre Diggs. He was down and out on the field late in the season last year and just heartbroken knowing what just happened. And to get all the way back through a difficult surgery and a difficult rehab and to make it back to one of the best players in the NFL is a remarkable story in itself and a great credit to him.

Jason Myers has had a great career for us. He's been a great Seahawk. I'm just thrilled for his consistency. It's such a difficult job, it's so hard. He's a big time pro."