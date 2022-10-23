Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers

DK Metcalf left Sunday's game early with an injury, but the Seahawks still were able to beat a strong Chargers team at SoFi Stadium.

LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks.

And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Here are four takeaways from the victory, as the Seahawks improve to 4-3 on the season.

Marquise Goodwin breaks out

Good would be an understatement for how the veteran wide receiver played on Sunday, as Goodwin caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first half, including this acrobatic reception on a gem of a throw from Geno Smith.

Marquise up top for No. 2️⃣ today!



📺: #SEAvsLAC on FOX pic.twitter.com/63jMFvEX7i — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 23, 2022

Goodwin ended up with 4 catches for 67 yards and those two touchdown catches. The 31-year-old nearly matched his season total of catches (6) in one game in LA, and likely will be a larger part of the passing gameplan going forward.

Punting woes continue

For the third week in a row, the Seahawks' punt unit made an unfortunate mistake.

After fumbles the past two games, Seattle gunner Joey Blount did not see the fair catch signal from the Chargers' returner and hit him hard, drawing a 15-yard penalty.

Dee Eskridge also fumbled a routine pitch and turned the ball over in the first half, leading to a Chargers touchdown.

Although the Seahawks overcame them Sunday, simple mistakes like these are often the difference in closer games.

DK Metcalf exits with injury

The star wideout was carted off the field late in the first quarter with a knee injury, and ruled out shortly thereafter.

It was unclear when Metcalf sustained the injury, and there likely won't be any official diagnosis until sometime after the game Sunday or even Monday.

Metcalf caught 1 of his 2 targets for 12 yards before leaving the game.

Run defense steps up

The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's worst defenses against the run in 2022, but they absolutely shut down Austin Ekeler and the LA rushing attack on Sunday.

The Chargers managed just 26 yards on the ground, as Jordyn Brooks and Ryan Neal bottled up the LA offense and forced them into a number of long passing plays.