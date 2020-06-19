Suspended WR Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement

Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves.

The 29-year-old Gordon has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league's policies on banned substances.