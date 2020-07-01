When the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they did so in front of the largest television audience since the Super Bowl.

NBC Sports reports an average of 35.1 million people watched the NFC Wild Card game, peaking at 38.5 million viewers by the end.

That makes Sunday's Seahawks game the most-watched show in television since Feb. 3, 2019 during Super Bowl LII.

The largest audience came from Seattle, with an 82 share, followed by Philadelphia, with a 65 share.

The same-day data comes from Nielsen ratings, with digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports Digital also had the most viewers for any NFL game, excluding Super Bowls. Around 702,000 viewers streamed the game, up 32% from last year's Wild Card game that drew 533,000 viewers.

On Saturday, NBC will bring another NFL playoff game to viewers. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:40 p.m.

You can watch Saturday's NFL playoff game on KING 5.

The outcome has big implications for the Seahawks.

If the Vikings pull off another upset and defeat the 49ers, and the Seahawks defeat the Packers, the Hawks would be spared from having to travel and the two teams would play each other at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 19.

