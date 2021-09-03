x
Steelers acquire CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) reaches out to try and catch a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (2) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The Steelers made the move to bolster a secondary that has struggled to find a replacement for Mike Hilton, who left in free agency during the offseason. 

Witherspoon had four interceptions in four seasons with San Francisco before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in May. 

To make room on the roster for Witherspoon, the Steelers released defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

