It has been a somewhat tumultuous start for the Seattle Seahawks this season. As they enter their bye week with a record of 3-3, Seattle has been difficult to evaluate as they seem to be a different team each game. From week to week it is hard to know if the Seahawks will be frustrating, dominant, exciting or listless.

The Seahawks may not be rebuilding, but they are clearly a team in transition, trying to find their way. However, if the last few weeks are any indication of what is to come, it seems as if Seattle has discovered a path forward.

After dropping two winnable games in Week 1 and Week 2, the Seahawks won three of their next four heading into their bye. How did they manage to do so? By getting back to their “roots” and playing “classic Seahawks” football – an emphasis on taking the ball away on defense and a strong commitment to the run game.

Seattle has made the necessary adjustments on offense to consistently feed running backs Chris Carson and Mike Davis, which has opened up the play-action passing game like no other. Credit to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for tailoring the scheme to fit the strengths of his best players, which in turn has led to quarterback Russell Wilson looking the most comfortable he has all year.

On defense, the new-look Legion of Boom is second in the NFL with 13 turnovers and leads the league with nine interceptions. The young secondary has gotten gashed at times, but there is a visible improvement even without the likes of Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, and Richard Sherman.

Even though they are 3-3, the Seahawks have shown clear growth. This is not the same dysfunctional team from the first two weeks of the season. Seattle may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the current playoff standings, but they are very much in the driver’s seat when it comes to their postseason destiny.

The race for one of the NFC’s two Wild Card spots is up for grabs. If the Seahawks can channel the momentum they had before the bye into something special, then perhaps they just might qualify for postseason football.

