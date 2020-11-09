The ONLY place to watch a Seahawks game live this year!

In mid-August, the Seahawks officially announced they will play to an empty stadium for at least the first three home games. Which means, the only way to watch one of Seattle's most notable sports teams will be on TV -- or so we thought!

Stadium Place is a modern, upscale apartment complex that sits only a few hundred feet across from Century Link Field, and it's credited as the only place to watch sports and live music events without even having to go into the stadium. Residents can head to the roof for outdoor viewing, while some are lucky enough to watch from the comfort of their own living spaces.