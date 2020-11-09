x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

The ONLY place to watch a Seahawks game live this year!

Stadium Place is directly across from Century Link Field and is the best and only spot for live, socially distant viewing
Credit: Stadium Place
Spectators watch a Sounders game (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) from Stadium Place

In mid-August, the Seahawks officially announced they will play to an empty stadium for at least the first three home games. Which means, the only way to watch one of Seattle's most notable sports teams will be on TV -- or so we thought!

RELATED: Seahawks to play first three home games without fans

Stadium Place is a modern, upscale apartment complex that sits only a few hundred feet across from Century Link Field, and it's credited as the only place to watch sports and live music events without even having to go into the stadium. Residents can head to the roof for outdoor viewing, while some are lucky enough to watch from the comfort of their own living spaces. 

Talk about one-of-a-kind!

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.