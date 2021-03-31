x
Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach 4-year contract extension

The deal locks up Russell Wilson’s favorite target for the foreseeable future.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed. 

The deal was confirmed by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced by the team. 

The deal locks up Russell Wilson’s favorite target for the foreseeable future and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season. 

Lockett’s current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary cap charge of just under $15 million.

