Snead echoes McVay's uncertainty on Goff's future with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are openly contemplating the possibility of a near future without quarterback Jared Goff.

General manager Les Snead echoed coach Sean McVay's pointed uncertainty about the prospects of Goff, the fifth-year starter who led the Rams to the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

When asked whether Goff would be the Rams' quarterback next season, Snead said it's too way early to speculate.

Goff is coming off a second straight underwhelming campaign at the center of the Rams' offense, which has declined sharply overall since its Super Bowl season.