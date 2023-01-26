'Give the man his props': Why Pete Carroll should be in the running for NFL Coach of the yEar

Pete Carroll coached a team that was projected to win no more than five games this season to nine wins and a playoff berth. At least give the man his props.

SEATTLE — This is the time of year when the NFL names finalists for its awards leaving fans and players to agree or disagree with their decisions.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen is a finalist for Defensive Rookie Of The Year. Teammate Ken Walker is a finalist for Offensive Rookie Of The Year and Geno Smith is a finalist for Comeback Player Of The Year. All three Seahawks are hoping to hear their names called when the league announces its awards Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors event.

Then there's the category of NFL Coach Of The Year, which may feature the toughest competition this category has had in years. The three finalists are the Jaguars' Doug Pedersen, the Giants' Brian Daboll and the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan - all warranted candidates.

The league would have done itself a favor by having five candidates in this category.

While the Eagles' Nick Sirianni deserves a mention, there are two glaring omissions from the list: The Lions' Dan Campbell and the Seahawks' Pete Carroll.

Yes, Campbell may have gotten marked down for his team's 1-6 record to start the season but think of the coaching job this guy did the rest of the way. Only one team in NFL history made the playoffs after a 1-6 start - the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals. Over 50 years later, the Lions were just overtime minutes from becoming the second team to pull off that feat.

Then there's Pete Carroll.

He parted ways with his two best players last spring. He ignored critics and decided to go all in on Geno Smith as his starting quarterback. He lost his starting running back five games into the season and started two rookie tackles on the offensive line.

Lastly, he coached a team that was projected to win no more than five games this season to nine wins and a playoff berth.

At least give the man his props. Just to be nominated would have been somewhat of an honor.

Pete has never won the NFL Coach Of The Year Award. In fact, past voting shows he never even came close. But you know, quite frankly, as the oldest, active head coach in the league at 71 years old, he could probably care less.

I can tell you this. Having sat down with Pete week after week this season for our segment on Seahawks Central, I could tell he had a quiet, humble satisfaction about him from the success his team was having early in the season.

He would never admit it and that's fine. But it was there, just under the surface.

Some people need constant recognition and acknowledgment in their careers. I see it every day in my business and I'm sure you could name a few in your workplace, as well.

I'm not a Pete Carroll historian, but I'm pretty sure he's not that person.

He doesn't need perpetual approval to excel in his job and he certainly doesn't need a trophy or a plaque for affirmation.

So, he's not a finalist for coach of the year. So what.

In his 13-year run as head coach of the Seahawks, his teams have missed the playoffs just three times.