Silvi Says: Geno Smith's new Seahawks contract bodes well for NFL free agents

Geno Smith reportedly secured a $105 million contract with the Seahawks, which should make other free-agent QBs happy.

SEATTLE — I'm hearing a lot of opinions about the Seahawks going all in on Geno Smith. He gets a reported 3-year, $105 million contract and he'll get $52 million in the first season.

It's not only good to be Geno.

It's a good year to be a free-agent quarterback of Geno's quality.

If you're among fans scratching their heads over committing $35 million a season to Geno, I'll ask you this - who else is out there?

Before I go on, I want to emphasize the fact I rubber-stamped re-signing Geno a while ago, so what I'm about to say doesn't mean Geno Smith got a big contract by default - he got it because he earned it, and he has proven he's a good fit in Seattle. He also has the respect of his coaches and his teammates, especially after his record-setting year with the Seahawks.

Geno was easily one of the top free-agent quarterbacks on the market.

It's not his fault the list of available QBs doesn't read like a who's who in the NFL.

Have you SEEN that list?

Baker Mayfield is probably at the top, followed by names like Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater and the oft-injured, 31-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo.

I won't bore fans with the rest of the available quarterbacks, but if you get a chance, take 10 seconds to look at the list. That's all you'll need. Oh, there might be a talent pool out there, but it's more of a puddle this year.

Let's say Mayfield is the only other free-agent quarterback who piques your interest. You still have to pay him $30-35 million per season.

If the Seahawks put the franchise tag on Geno, it would have cost them $32.5 million for the upcoming season.

When Geno gives the Seahawks another season like he just had, the Seahawks will be back at the bargaining table committing more money than they just did.

Teams can't win in the NFL without a good quarterback. In my opinion, it's the most important position in pro sports.

The going rate for any QB worth his salt is at least $35 million per season.

The Seahawks didn't overpay Geno Smith. They paid him market value. His numbers last season speak for themselves, and maybe just as impressive was the fact he stayed healthy all season and didn't miss one snap. There's value in being always available.

Keep in mind - the 32-year-old quarterback has a lot of tread left on his tires, considering he didn't play much from 2015 to 2020.

In the four years before Geno signed with Seattle, he played in 10 games and threw just 96 passes.

In his first year in Seattle, he played in one game and threw 5 passes. That's a lot of viewing from the sidelines.

In those five years, Geno did a lot of watching and clearly a lot of learning. He gained wisdom from the top quarterbacks he played behind, namely Russell Wilson, Phillip Rivers and Eli Manning, and he took full advantage of their knowledge and their approach to the game.

And now, he finally gets his payday.

The Seahawks are his team.

Would it be wise to draft a quarterback next month? Of course.

John Schneider said he always takes a close look at the quarterback class in any draft, "because they don't grow on trees."