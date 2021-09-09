x
Seahawks

Shane Waldron faces pressure as new play-caller for Seahawks

There will be plenty of attention on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Sunday.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There will be plenty of attention on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Sunday.

The season opener at Indianapolis will be the first look at how the Seahawks' offense has changed with Waldron in control. 

It's the first time Waldron will be the primary play-caller for an NFL team. 

He spent the past few years working with Sean McVay in Los Angeles, during which time the Rams had one of the top offenses in the league. 

His task in Seattle is to elevate Russell Wilson and make Seattle's offense elite.

