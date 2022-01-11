Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?

With nine games left in the season, it's time to predict the Seahawks' win-loss record game-by-game.

SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?

On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record.

Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West division through the almost midway point of the season.

With nine games left in the season, it's time to (re)predict the Seahawks' win-loss record game-by-game.

Week 9: at Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 6)

Game prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 20

Yes, it's a road game and the Cardinals (3-5) are nearing must-win status just to resurrect its frustrating season. But the Seahawks are better on both sides of the ball, better coached and have a quarterback that can match Kyler Murray.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 6-3

Week 10: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 13)

Game prediction: Buccaneers 24, Seahawks 21

This is a really tough game to parse. Tampa Bay (3-5) has had a miserable start to the season and finds itself behind the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in the division. Seattle has been the better team, but I'm betting the veteran Tom Brady will handle the long flight to Germany and the extra media attention to guide his struggling team to an important win.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 6-4

Week 11: BYE

A much-needed rest after a casual 5,200-mile plane trip to Germany.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 6-4

Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Nov. 27)

Game prediction: Seahawks 31, Raiders 27

A matchup between two teams in the bottom 10 in defensive points allowed could make for a fun offensive matchup. Let's give the win to the Seahawks, who are at home and have been more consistent offensively.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 7-4

Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 4)

Game prediction: Seahawks 20, Rams 10

The Rams are a flat-out mess. The offensive line is in shambles, Matthew Stafford has regressed and Cooper Kupp is really the only scary pass catcher on the team. It's time for the Seahawks to deal them a pivotal loss.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 8-4

Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers (Dec. 11)

Game prediction: Seahawks 24, Panthers 14

The Panthers are at least competitive now without coach Matt Rhule and Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Still, the Seahawks should win this home matchup to set them up nicely for the final month of the season.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 9-4

Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 15)

Game prediction: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13

San Francisco added Christian McCaffrey to a team that already boasted one of the best defenses in the league. This will be a tough game for the Seahawks to win.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 9-5

Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 24)

Game prediction: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 24

The Seahawks are a great story this season. But they're not quite good enough to win a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That's OK. Few NFL teams are at that level.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 9-6

Week 17: vs. New York Jets (Jan. 1)

Game prediction: Seahawks 30, Jets 16

A matchup between two teams that have thumbed their noses at pre-season predictions. As good as the Jets have been this season, it's mostly been in spite of their quarterback. Geno Smith, on the other hand, has sustained elite production for two straight months.

Seahawks' predicted win-loss record: 10-6

Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Jan. 8)

Game prediction: Seahawks 24, Rams 17

Finish them.