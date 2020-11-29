Russell Wilson looks to improve to 6-0 vs the Eagles Monday night

The Seahawks will have running back Chris Carson, center Ethan Pocic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin back from injuries for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA — Russell Wilson looks to remain unbeaten against the Philadelphia Eagles who have lost six in a row to the Seahawks, including five to Wilson.

Philadelphia will remain in first place in the NFC East with a win despite a losing record, and the Seahawks try to keep pace with the Rams and Cardinals in the NFC West.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said all three made it through the week of practice without setbacks and will play against the Eagles. Carson and Griffin have missed the past four games, while Pocic has missed the past two.

Seattle’s injury report was mostly empty with right tackle Brandon Shell the only starter ruled out for Monday’s game.

Struggling Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faced more questions about his starting job this week but has an opportunity to face the NFL's worst pass defense.

Wentz didn’t finish the game the last time he faced the Seahawks because of a concussion. His troubles have only grown worse. It reached the point that coach Doug Pederson hesitated when asked if Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts would start when the Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) Monday night.

Wentz hasn’t been the same since Jadeveon Clowney's shot to the head knocked him out of a playoff game against Seattle in January. He leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and has career lows in completion percentage (58.4) and passer rating (73.3).

While Seattle’s struggling defense is allowing 343.7 yards per game, it has shown signs of improvement. It’s only been three games, but Carlos Dunlap has quickly become a big influence for the Seahawks.