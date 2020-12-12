Seahawks looking for a rebound against winless Jets

This week will be the reunion of Seattle safety Jamal Adams will his former team.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will be looking to rebound from last week's surprising loss when they host the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

Seattle's 17-12 loss to the New York Giants last week could end up being costly in many ways, most notably, it likely ends the Seahawks hopes of getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

This week will also be the reunion of Seattle safety Jamal Adams will his former team. Adams was acquired by the Seahawks in a major trade with the Jets over the summer. Adams spent his first three seasons in New York and was an All-Pro last year.

Adams had three great seasons with the Jets, but a messy divorce this offseason led to his trade to Seattle. Adams has been great as a pass rusher for the Seahawks with 7 1/2 sacks from the safety position. He'll be facing former teammates that are still searching for their first victory.

New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins, wide receiver Denzel Mims, right guard Greg Van Roten and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Bennett Jackson have all been ruled out by coach Adam Gase for the team’s game against the Seahawks.