Seahawks make cuts, set regular season roster

SEATTLE — With the team's home opener less than two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks have set its full 53-man regular-season roster.
To reach the NFL's league minimum roster size, the Seahawks cut 23 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday
Here were the Seahawks that were cut at the deadline:
- Justin Coleman, cornerback (released)
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver (waived)
- Marquise Blair, safety (waived)
- Joel Dublanko, linebacker (waived)
- Jacon Eason, quarterback (waived)
- Greg Eiland, tackle (waived)
- Aaron Fuller, wide receiver (waived)
- Jarrod Hewitt, defensive tackle (waived)
- Cade Johnson, wide receiver (waived)
- Vi Jones, linebacker (waived)
- Kevin Kassis, wide receiver (waived)
- Tyler Mabry, tight end (waived)
- Bo Melton, wide receiver (waived)
- Tanner Muse, linebacker (waived)
- Scott Nelson, safety (waived)
- Liam Ryan, tackle (waived)
- Dakoda Shepley, guard (waived)
- Freddie Swain, wide receiver (waived)
- Darwin Thompson, running back (waived)
- Lakiem Williams, linebacker (waived)
- Deontai Wiliams, safety (waived)
- Josh Johnson, running back (waived/injured)
- Tyreke Smith, linebacker (injured reserve)
KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks
The Seahawks are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon.
Starting Wednesday, Seattle can create a 16-man practice squad, which can include players that were waived at the deadline.