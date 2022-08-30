x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seahawks

Seahawks make cuts, set regular season roster

The Seahawks had to cut 23 players by 1 p.m. to reach the NFL's league minimum roster size.

More Videos

SEATTLE — With the team's home opener less than two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks have set its full 53-man regular-season roster.

To reach the NFL's league minimum roster size, the Seahawks cut 23 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday

Here were the Seahawks that were cut at the deadline:

  • Justin Coleman, cornerback (released)
  • J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver (waived)
  • Marquise Blair, safety (waived)
  • Joel Dublanko, linebacker (waived)
  • Jacon Eason, quarterback (waived)
  • Greg Eiland, tackle (waived)
  • Aaron Fuller, wide receiver (waived)
  • Jarrod Hewitt, defensive tackle (waived)
  • Cade Johnson, wide receiver (waived)
  • Vi Jones, linebacker (waived)
  • Kevin Kassis, wide receiver (waived)
  • Tyler Mabry, tight end (waived)
  • Bo Melton, wide receiver (waived)
  • Tanner Muse, linebacker (waived)
  • Scott Nelson, safety (waived)
  • Liam Ryan, tackle (waived)
  • Dakoda Shepley, guard (waived)
  • Freddie Swain, wide receiver (waived)
  • Darwin Thompson, running back (waived)
  • Lakiem Williams, linebacker (waived)
  • Deontai Wiliams, safety (waived)
  • Josh Johnson, running back (waived/injured)
  • Tyreke Smith, linebacker (injured reserve)

KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks

The Seahawks are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon. 

Starting Wednesday, Seattle can create a 16-man practice squad, which can include players that were waived at the deadline.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out