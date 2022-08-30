Seahawks make cuts, set regular season roster

The Seahawks had to cut 23 players by 1 p.m. to reach the NFL's league minimum roster size.

SEATTLE — With the team's home opener less than two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks have set its full 53-man regular-season roster.

To reach the NFL's league minimum roster size, the Seahawks cut 23 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday

Here were the Seahawks that were cut at the deadline:

Justin Coleman, cornerback (released)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver (waived)

Marquise Blair, safety (waived)

Joel Dublanko, linebacker (waived)

Jacon Eason, quarterback (waived)

Greg Eiland, tackle (waived)

Aaron Fuller, wide receiver (waived)

Jarrod Hewitt, defensive tackle (waived)

Cade Johnson, wide receiver (waived)

Vi Jones, linebacker (waived)

Kevin Kassis, wide receiver (waived)

Tyler Mabry, tight end (waived)

Bo Melton, wide receiver (waived)

Tanner Muse, linebacker (waived)

Scott Nelson, safety (waived)

Liam Ryan, tackle (waived)

Dakoda Shepley, guard (waived)

Freddie Swain, wide receiver (waived)

Darwin Thompson, running back (waived)

Lakiem Williams, linebacker (waived)

Deontai Wiliams, safety (waived)

Josh Johnson, running back (waived/injured)

Tyreke Smith, linebacker (injured reserve)

The Seahawks are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon.