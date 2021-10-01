Rams get better of division rivals, toppling Seahawks 30-20

The Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game.

SEATTLE — Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Darious Williams returned Russell Wilson’s interception 42 yards for a score, and the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-20 in the NFC wild-card playoff game.

The best defense in the league during the regular season carried its dominance into the playoffs. No team was better at limiting yards or points than the Rams and they continued to torment Wilson and the Seahawks.