Seattle Seahawks and KING 5 announce new multi-year partnership

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks today announced a new multi-year partnership with KING 5 to become the team’s Official Local Television Partner starting with the 2022 season.
“We are thrilled to officially welcome KING 5 back to the Seahawks family as we enter an incredible new multi-year partnership,” said Chuck Arnold, president, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “From our preseason broadcasts and weekly shows, to player and coach interviews that fans can’t see anywhere else, we are proud to partner with KING 5 to bring the best and most exclusive Seahawks television content to our fans across the region.”
KING 5 was most recently the Seahawks’ television partner from 2004-2011. Per the new agreement, KING 5 will have exclusive local broadcast rights for Seahawks preseason games and weekly shows. KING will debut a new weekly show, “Seahawks Central,” airing during the season on KONG every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. PT and re-airing on KING every Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. KING 5’s “The 5th Quarter” will also receive special access for post-game coverage and exclusive player and coach interviews. The Seahawks will also partner with KING 5 to feature unique community programming and web content. With 12.5 hours of news and local programming every weekday, including KING 5 newscasts, New Day Northwest and Evening, KING 5 is poised to deliver more Seahawks content than any other media outlet in the market.
“KING 5 and the Seahawks share deep roots in our community, and we couldn’t be more excited to officially partner with them once again!” said Christy Moreno, president & general manager at KING 5. “We look forward to teaming up and using all of our platforms to bring the best Seahawks content to our region. KING 5’s dedication to the community is shared by the Seahawks and we look forward to partnering with them on initiatives that make our community a better place for all. The Home Teams have reunited, and we can’t wait to get to work. Go Hawks!”