Seattle Seahawks and KING 5 announce new multi-year partnership

KING 5 to become the team’s Official Local Television Partner starting with the 2022 season

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks today announced a new multi-year partnership with KING 5 to become the team’s Official Local Television Partner starting with the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome KING 5 back to the Seahawks family as we enter an incredible new multi-year partnership,” said Chuck Arnold, president, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “From our preseason broadcasts and weekly shows, to player and coach interviews that fans can’t see anywhere else, we are proud to partner with KING 5 to bring the best and most exclusive Seahawks television content to our fans across the region.”

KING 5 was most recently the Seahawks’ television partner from 2004-2011. Per the new agreement, KING 5 will have exclusive local broadcast rights for Seahawks preseason games and weekly shows. KING will debut a new weekly show, “Seahawks Central,” airing during the season on KONG every Thursday at 9:30 p.m. PT and re-airing on KING every Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. KING 5’s “The 5th Quarter” will also receive special access for post-game coverage and exclusive player and coach interviews. The Seahawks will also partner with KING 5 to feature unique community programming and web content. With 12.5 hours of news and local programming every weekday, including KING 5 newscasts, New Day Northwest and Evening, KING 5 is poised to deliver more Seahawks content than any other media outlet in the market.