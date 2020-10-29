"DK Metcalf is the player of the year so far", talking 'Hawks with Terry Hollimon

The Seahawks are in the middle of the toughest stretch of the season! Will we see Jamal Adams this week? Who will play Running Back?

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks (5-1) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-3) at Century Link Field Sunday at 1:25. The Seahawks are coming off their first loss of the season losing to the Arizona Cardinals 34-37 in OT.

The Seahawks are in the middle of the toughest stretch of the season. 3 of the 4 next games are against divisional opponents which is regarded as the toughest division in the NFL. The Seahawks are getting some help on the defensive front acquiring Carlos Dunlop from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Barbershop's Terry Hollimon joins us this week to talk one of our favorite subjects - the Seattle Seahawks - on the 'Hawk Zone:

Will we see Jamal Adams this week? He has a groin injury and is listed as questionable as of 10.28

Who will play at RB? Carson, Hyde, & Homer are all listed as questionable. That leaves DJ Dallas as the only healthy RB.

Who are you expecting a big game out of this week and why?

Is this the toughest division in football again? And

Looking forward which team should the Seahawks be most worried about in the NFC? We're thinking about home field in the playoffs - Bucs? Packers? Cardinals? 9ers if they get healthy?